ISL 2024-25: Sadiku likely to move from Mohun Bagan SG to FC Goa, Stewart closing in on Indian football return

Sadiku played 35 times for the Mariners last season, scoring 11 goals and assisting once as his club won its maiden ISL Shield, beating Mumbai City in the final.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 16:33 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Mohun Bagan's Armando Sadiku (99) celebrating after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) match against Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on April 11, 2024.
Mohun Bagan’s Armando Sadiku (99) celebrating after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) match against Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on April 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
Mohun Bagan’s Armando Sadiku (99) celebrating after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) match against Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on April 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Mohun Bagan’s Albanian forward Armando Sadiku is set to move to FC Goa after obtaining his release from the Kolkata-based club.

Sportstar understands that verbal agreement has been reached between the clubs and the paperwork is expected to be completed soon.

Meanwhile, the Mariners are looking to sign Scottish midfielder Greg Stewart as his potential replacement (as a foreign player), with the move in advanced stages now.

The 34-year-old could return to India after a short stint at Scottish top-division side Kilmarnock FC.

Greg Stewart could return to India after a short stint at Scottish top-division side Kilmarnock FC.
Greg Stewart could return to India after a short stint at Scottish top-division side Kilmarnock FC. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar/Focus Sports ISL
Greg Stewart could return to India after a short stint at Scottish top-division side Kilmarnock FC. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar/Focus Sports ISL

Stewart spent his inaugural season at the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2021 at Jamshedpur FC, scoring and assisting 10 goals each as the team clinched the Indian Super League Shield and he won the Golden Ball (Best Player).

He then moved to Mumbai City FC, scoring 17 goals and assisting 18 more in 45 appearances, and winning the Shield again.

At Mohun Bagan, he would be expected to play the role of a central attacking midfielder (No. 10) behind forwards Dimitri Petratos and Jason Cummings.

Four of Mohun Bagan’s foreign players from last season – Brendan Hamill, Hugo Boumous, Hector Yuste and Joni Kauko – have already left the club.

On the other hand, centre-backs Tom Aldred (England) and Alberto Rodriguez (Spain) joined the Mariners, earlier this season.

The ISL clubs can register a maximum of six foreign players, with only four of them allowed on the field at one point in time.

With Sadiku out, Mohun Bagan’s tally of foreign players will be four.

Sadiku played 35 times for the Mariners last season, scoring 11 goals and assisting once as his club won its maiden ISL Shield, beating Mumbai City in the final.

However, he has a poor disciplinary record, with six yellow cards and one red, which kept him out of the ISL Championship final.

This will be Goa’s eighth signing this season, and the third foreign signing, after Iker Guarrotxena from Spain and Dejan Drazic from Serbia.

It has also retained the services of Carl McHugh and Odei Onaindia and qualified for the playoffs for the first time in three years, last season.

