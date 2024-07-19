ISL 2024-25: Hitesh Sharma joins Mumbai City on loan from Odisha FC

Mumbai City FC confirmed the loan of 26-year-old midfielder Hitesh Sharma from Odisha FC, which will see him join the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Hitesh has made 81 appearances in the Indian Super League (ISL) and won the ISL Cup with Hyderabad FC in the 2021-22 season. He made his India International debut in 2018.

“I am thrilled to join Mumbai City FC, a club renowned for its vision and strong commitment to success. Representing the club in various competitions and contributing to its objectives will be an honour. I look forward to meeting my new teammates and fans and enjoying my time in the amazing city of Mumbai,” said Hitesh after the move.

Petr Kratky, head coach, of Mumbai City FC said, “We are pleased to welcome Hitesh Sharma to our club. His experience with various ISL clubs, combined with his versatility, will provide valuable depth to our midfield options. We are confident that he will fit seamlessly into our squad, and we look forward to working together.”

Born in Jalandhar, Hitesh honed his skills at the Chandigarh Football Academy and Tata Football Academy (TFA). After graduating from TFA, he began his senior career with Mumbai FC. His ISL journey started with ATK, followed by stints with Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC.