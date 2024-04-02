RCB vs LSG IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Quinton de Kock’s fireworks, Mayank Yadav’s scorchers silence Chinnaswamy Stadium

Faf Du Plessis, RCB captain, won the toss and opted to chase at home
Quinton De Kock led the charge for Lucknow Super Giants with assistance from skipper KL Rahul. LSG scored 54/1 in the PowerPlay
de Kock crossed the 3000 IPL runs milestone during the game, finishing with a 56-ball 81
A handy cameo from Nicholas Pooran, where he scored a quickfire 21-ball 40, propelled LSG to 181/5 in 20 overs
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis got the RCB chase off to a good start, going at almost 10 an over
M. Siddharth dismissed Kohli which triggered three wickets in eight balls to derail RCB’s charge
Mayank Yadav’s fiesty pace undid both Aussie stars of the RCB side - Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green
Mahipal Lomror’s 13-ball 33 gave RCB fans hope, bringing the asking rate down run by run
With two sixes in two balls, Mohammed Siraj entertained the crowd till the very end but the target was 20-odd runs too much for the men in red and blue
A remarkable catch by Nicholas Pooran to dismiss Siraj sealed a memorable win for the Super Giants, taking them to fourth on the IPL points table