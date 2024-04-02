After receiving the perfect parting gift from the team on April 2, 2011, after an unparalleled career, Sachin Tendulkar is now a mentor for MI in the IPL
India’s World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but continues to entertain in the IPL with CSK
His 175 against Bangladesh was one of the best innings of the CWC. Virender Sehwag now plays the role of a commentator/ expert
His 97 in the final against Sri Lanka laid the foundation for India’s historic win. Gautam Gambhir is now a mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders
The young cub from CWC 2011 has managed to carve a place for himself among the legends of the game. Virat Kohli is still going strong at 35
The Player of the Tournament at CWC 2011, Yuvraj Singh has inspired us all with his successful fight against cancer. He retired from cricket in 2019
After playing a crucial role in the middle order for India for the best part of a decade Suresh Raina has now switched bat for microphone
A devastating middle-order hitter, Yusuf Pathan retired from cricket in 2021 and will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Berhampore
Breaking the 500-wicket barrier in Tests, R. Ashwin continues to be a matchwinner for India in the longest format
After finishing his career with over 700 international wickets, Harbhajan Singh is now a Member of Parliament and a commentator
Leg spinner Piyush Chawla picked four wickets in CWC 2011. He currently plays for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL
India’s hero with the ball at CWC 2011 with 21 wickets, Zaheer Khan is now the Global Head of Cricket Development for the Mumbai Indians
With 11 wickets at CWC 2011, Munaf Patel was a vital cog in the bowling unit. He most recently participated in the Indian Veteran Premier League
Now the Head Coach of Gujarat Titans in the IPL, Ashish Nehra played 3 games in CWC 2011 but missed the final due to injury
Along with a few cameo appearances in the movies, Kerala fast bowler S. Sreesanth now engages in cricket commentary