MI vs RR, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Rajasthan bowlers shine to restrict Mumbai to 125/9 in 20 overs

Hardik Pandya did not have the homecoming he would’ve expected as the Wankhede crowd welcomed him with loud boos
RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl first
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma opened with the bat for Mumbai Indians while Trent Boult started with the ball
Boult struck in the first over as he removed Rohit for a naught. The former MI captain now holds the record of most IPL ducks alongside Dinesh Karthik
Boult continued to trouble the batters and eventually removed Naman Dhir and Dewald Brewis, both of whom were dismissed for ducks
Tilak Varma and captain Hardik steadied the innings as they added 56 runs off just 36 balls for the fifth wicket
But the joy was short lived as Yuzvendra Chahal wrecked havoc to provide vital breakthroughs of both Hardik and Tilak, which left MI at 95/7 in the 14th over
A clinical performance from RR bowlers helped them restrict the home side to a meagre 125/9
The lowest total defended at Wankhede is 118, attained by Sunrisers Hyderabad against MI. Can Hardik’s men turn this around?