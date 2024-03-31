Visakhapatnam erupts as MS Dhoni walked in for practice ahead of the match.
Prithvi Shaw and David Warner (r) gave Delhi a flying start, scoring 62 in the first six overs.
David Warner’s blistering innings of 52 off 35b was cut short by a stunning catch by Matheesha Pathirana of the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman.
Prithvi Shaw on his first match of IPL 2024, scores a quickfire 43 off just 23b including two maximums.
Matheesha Pathirana with a vicious yorker at 150 km/h ends Mitchell Marsh’s innings of 18 off 12b.
Pathirana then cleaned up Tristan Stubbs with yet another fiery yorker in the same over to restrict DC to 134/4 at the end of 15th over.
Rishabh Pant announced himself in IPL 2024 with crucial 51 off 32b to help his team post 191 on the scoreboard.
Khaleel Ahmed removes Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra in his first two overs to restrict CSK at 7/2 in three overs.