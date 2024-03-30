LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match in pictures: De Kock, Pooran, Krunal help Lucknow reach 199/8 in 20 overs

The game started off with a surprise as Nicholas Pooran was named the captain of LSG while regular skipper KL Rahul was in the 11 as an impact player

Quinton de Kock and Rahul opened the innings for LSG while Sam Curran started off with the ball for PBKS

Rahul smoked Arshdeep Singh for 12 runs in four balls but the latter had the last laugh as he provided PBKS its first breakthrough

Devdutt Padikkal and Marcus Stoinis fell cheaply but Pooran stood firm on the other side and scored a quickfire 21-ball 42 to maintain a healthy run rate

Then came Krunal Pandya, who flourished at the death, scoring 43 runs off just 22 deliveries to take LSG to a tantalising 199/8 in 20 overs

Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan started off the chase in fine fashion, taking PBKS to 61/0 in six overs

When the win was well in Punjab’s sights, debutant Mayank Yadav provided much needed breakthroughs removing the well set Bairstow and went on to dismiss two more battters

When Shikhar Dhawan finally fell after making a 50-ball 70, PBKS still needed 59 runs to win with just over three overs in hand

More Shorts

IPL 2024: Most sixes hit in an Indian Premier League match
By Team Sportstar
IPL: Most sixes hit by a batter for each team in Indian Premier League history
By Team Sportstar
IPL 2024, Week 1: Top 5 debutants who impressed
By Team Sportstar