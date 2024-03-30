IPL 2024, Week 1: Top 5 debutants who impressed

Rachin Ravindra | CSK | M: 2, Runs: 83, Avg: 41.5, SR: 237.14
The Kiwi opener didn’t allow Super Kings to feel the absence of Devon Conway as he provided brisk starts in the PowerPlay and was a livewire in the field
Azmatullah Omarzai | GT | M: 2, Wkts: 2, Econ: 9.5, BBI 2/27 | Runs: 28, Avg: 14, SR: 133.33
Omarzai showcased his ability to swing the new ball both ways by dismissing Ishan Kishan in his first over in the IPL. In his second, he showed heart by nabbing Naman Dhir after being tonked for 18 runs
Naman Dhir | MI | M: 2, Runs: 50, Avg: 25, SR: 208.33
Tasked with filling in for the injured Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3, Dhir gave glimpses of his big-hitting ability, especially on leg-side. Out of his 50 runs in the first two games, 38 came from boundaries
Spencer Johnson | GT | M: 2, Wkts: 3, Econ: 10.0, BBI: 2/25
The Aussie quick was punished for 17 runs in his maiden over in the IPL, but turned the match around in his second over, picking two wickets in the penultimate over when MI needed 27 off 12 balls
Sameer Rizvi | CSK | M: 2, Runs: 14, Avg: 14, SR: 233.33
Rizvi announced his arrival in the IPL with a slog sweep off Rashid Khan that sailed for a six. Another maximum, down the groud, three balls later was a peek into the 20-year-old’s ability to hit from the word go
The first week of IPL 2024 saw 12 players making their debuts in the cash-rich league. Mumbai Indians led the way in showing faith in youngsters by handing as many as five caps