RR vs DC, IPL 2024 match in pictures: Riyan Parag hits unbeaten 84 as Rajasthan Royals posts 185/5

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals and Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals got reunited ahead of the match
Mukesh Kumar of Delhi Capitals clean bowled Yashaswi Jaiswal for five runs
Rishabh Pant’s successful review for LBW against Jos Buttler off Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling restricted Rajasthan Royals to 36 for three
R. Ashwin scored a quickfire 29 off 19 including three sixes to resurrect Royals’ innings with Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag struck 45-ball 84 to take Rajasthan Royals to 185 for five
Mitchell Marsh scored 23 runs off 12 deliveries to hand a solid start to Delhi Capitals
Nandre Burger removed Marsh and Ricky Bhui in one over, halting Delhi Capitals’ rapid start
Warner scored 49 runs in 34 balls to keep Delhi Capitals in the chase.
Captain Rishabh Pant and Warner shared a 67-run stand for the third wicket in 46 balls.
Tristan Stubbs’ knock of 44 runs in 23 balls went in vain as DC fell short by 12 runs.
Rajasthan Royals made it two wins in a row and is now second in the points table.