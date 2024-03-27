Sachin Tendulkar, the mentor of Mumbai Indians, presented a special jersey to commemorate former skipper Rohit Sharma’s 200th IPL match for the franchise
Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first
There were changes in the starting 11 for both the sides but the point of interest was Kwena Maphaka, who replaced Luke Wood
Meanwhile, Travis Head, who replaced Marco Jansen, opened the innings with Mayank Agarwal
Skipper Pandya gave an early breakthrough for Mumbai as he scalped the wicket of Mayank Agarwal, who holed out to Tim David at mid on
But Head continued to decimate the bowlers and went on to make a swashbuckling half century in just 18 balls, the fastest 50 by a SRH batter
Head’s record was short-lived as Abhishek Sharma’s 50 came in just 16 balls.
The duo added 68 runs in 23 balls for the second wicket as SRH set its sights on the highest-ever IPL total, 263, set by RCB in 2013
South African duo Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram then forged a 116-run partnership in 55 balls to take SRH to a record-breaking 277/3 in 20 overs
This is currently the third highest team total in T20s, behind Nepal’s 314/3 vs Mongolia and Afghanistan’s 278/3 vs Ireland