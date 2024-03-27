SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match highlights in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad posts record-breaking 277/3 in 20 overs

Sachin Tendulkar, the mentor of Mumbai Indians, presented a special jersey to commemorate former skipper Rohit Sharma’s 200th IPL match for the franchise

Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first

There were changes in the starting 11 for both the sides but the point of interest was Kwena Maphaka, who replaced Luke Wood

Meanwhile, Travis Head, who replaced Marco Jansen, opened the innings with Mayank Agarwal

Skipper Pandya gave an early breakthrough for Mumbai as he scalped the wicket of Mayank Agarwal, who holed out to Tim David at mid on

But Head continued to decimate the bowlers and went on to make a swashbuckling half century in just 18 balls, the fastest 50 by a SRH batter

Head’s record was short-lived as Abhishek Sharma’s 50 came in just 16 balls.

Fastest 50 by an SRH batter

The duo added 68 runs in 23 balls for the second wicket as SRH set its sights on the highest-ever IPL total, 263, set by RCB in 2013

Full list of highest team totals in IPL

South African duo Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram then forged a 116-run partnership in 55 balls to take SRH to a record-breaking 277/3 in 20 overs

Highest ever total in IPL

This is currently the third highest team total in T20s, behind Nepal’s 314/3 vs Mongolia and Afghanistan’s 278/3 vs Ireland

Highest totals in T20s

