CSK vs GT, IPL 2024 match pictures: Rachin, Dube blitz take Chennai Super Kings to 206

‘Thala’ MS Dhoni sent a few balls down during practice ahead of the game in front of the home faithful

Rachin Ravindra rocked the Titans in the PowerPlay, scoring 46 off 20 before falling to Rashid Khan

Shivam Dube took down the spinners with glee, smashing five sixes in his 51-run knock

Gaikwad played a steady but solid hand worth 46 runs to provide support to the aggressive brilliance of Rachin and Dube.

Sameer Rizvi provided the final flourish to take CSK to 206/6 in 20 overs

There was a brief pause in play as CSK asked for a change in the match ball in just the 2nd over of GT’s innings

Deepak Chahar bagged two early wickets to dent GT’s chase in the PowerPlay

Dhoni sent the crowd into ruptures when he leapt full stretch to hold on to a catch off the bowling of Daryl Mitchell

