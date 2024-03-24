RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in pictures

Rajasthan Royals edged Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs to kickstart its IPL 2024 campaign in style.
Rajasthan Royals openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early after skipper Sanju Samson elected to bat.
Riyan Parag, along with Sanju Samson, steadied the ship. The pair was watchful against the LSG spinners.
Parag and Samson soon accelerated, carting pacer Yash Thakur for 21 runs in an over.
Krunal Pandya was the pick of the LSG bowlers, giving away just 19 runs in his four overs.
Sanju Samson soon got to his fifty and along with Dhruv Jurel helped Rajasthan end with 194.
Rajasthan Royals’ defence began on the right note with Trent Boult scalping two early wickets.
LSG skipper KL Rahul took control of the chase, getting to his fifty in his 35th ball.
Nicholas Pooran too joined in, scoring a hat-trick of boundaries against Trent Boult.
Sandeep Sharma brought RR back into the game with a brilliant late spell, giving away just 22 runs in three overs.
Rajasthan Royals overcame a late blitz from Pooran to secure a 20-run win.