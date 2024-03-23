Though Sam Curran didn’t have a great day with the ball, the English all-rounder’s fifty took Punjab Kings over the line
Though Delhi Capitals’ pacers had a tough day in the office, Kuldeep Yadav was at his best, picking 2/20 in 4 overs
Delhi Capitals also suffered an injury scare as Ishant Sharma twisted his ankle while fielding
In a comical dismissal, Jonny Bairstow was found straying out of his crease after the ball crashed into the stumps off Ishant Sharma’s fingers
Despite the loss, Delhi Capitals will be happy with Rishabh Pant’s return, who effected a sharp stumping behind the stumps
Rishabh Pant also looked fluent with the bat, scoring 18 off 13 balls, and also smashing two boundaries
Delhi Capitals managed a respectable 174/9 largely due to Abishek Porel’s 25 runs off the last over bowled by Harshal Patel
After Warner and Marsh gave Delhi Capitals a strong start, it was Arshdeep Singh who provided Punjab Kings with the first breakthrough
Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar’s economical spell (3/14 in 3 overs) contributed to Delhi Capitals’ middle-order collapse
Though some were surprised by Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s decision to field first, his call was eventually vindicated
The match, being held at the newly built stadium in Mullanpur, was marked by a ceremony, which featured actress Sonam Bajwa