PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in pictures

Though Sam Curran didn’t have a great day with the ball, the English all-rounder’s fifty took Punjab Kings over the line

Though Delhi Capitals’ pacers had a tough day in the office, Kuldeep Yadav was at his best, picking 2/20 in 4 overs

Delhi Capitals also suffered an injury scare as Ishant Sharma twisted his ankle while fielding

In a comical dismissal, Jonny Bairstow was found straying out of his crease after the ball crashed into the stumps off Ishant Sharma’s fingers

Despite the loss, Delhi Capitals will be happy with Rishabh Pant’s return, who effected a sharp stumping behind the stumps

Rishabh Pant also looked fluent with the bat, scoring 18 off 13 balls, and also smashing two boundaries

Delhi Capitals managed a respectable 174/9 largely due to Abishek Porel’s 25 runs off the last over bowled by Harshal Patel

After Warner and Marsh gave Delhi Capitals a strong start, it was Arshdeep Singh who provided Punjab Kings with the first breakthrough

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar’s economical spell (3/14 in 3 overs) contributed to Delhi Capitals’ middle-order collapse

Though some were surprised by Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s decision to field first, his call was eventually vindicated

The match, being held at the newly built stadium in Mullanpur, was marked by a ceremony, which featured actress Sonam Bajwa

More Shorts

CSK vs RCB: Tracking MS Dhoni’s performance in the IPL 2024 season opener in Chennai
By Team Sportstar
CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 tournament opener: Match in pictures
By Team Sportstar
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff headline event in Chepauk Stadium
By Team Sportstar