Faf du Plessis won the toss and RCB opted to bat, anticipating the wicket to get a bit harder to bat on through the evening
The RCB skipper got off to a quickfire start, scoring 35 off just 23 balls
Debutant Rachin Ravindra took a neat catch at deep point to dismiss Faf off the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman.
Glenn Maxwell, a key cog in the middle order, fell for a golden duck to Deepak Chahar
Mustafizur returned to remove Virat Kohli and Cameron Green in quick time to put CSK firmly in control
A 95-run stand from Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik helped the team put up 173 in 20 overs
RCB Impact Player Yash Dayal removed CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for 15
Rachin scored a quick-fire 15-ball 37 to give CSK the perfect start in the chase