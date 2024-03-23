KKR vs SRH IPL 2024, Match in pictures: Iyer falls for duck; Starc, Cummins in action

KKR’s first game of the season marks the return of two fine leaders, skipper Shreyas Iyer and mentor Gautam Gambhir
The outfit also begins its IPL campaign at home after four editions
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first
KKR pacer Mitchell Starc, returning to the IPL after nine years, rang the ceremonial bell at the iconic stadium alongside West Indian great Ian Bishop
KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in attendance at the Eden Gardens for the team’s campaign opener
KKR lost Sunil Narine in the second over with a direct hit from Shahbaz Ahmed catching him short of his crease. It was also some lazy running from the Windies veteran
Shreyas Iyer had a return to forget with the bat, dismissed for a duck by T. Natarajan who also dismissed Venkatesh Iyer in the same over