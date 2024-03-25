IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS highlights in pictures: Dhawan knock, Shashank late flourish take Punjab Kings to 176-6 in 20 overs

The home side won the toss and elected to bowl first

Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow opened the innings for Punjab Kings

Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Mohammed Siraj provided an early breathrough for RCB after Bairstow (6 off 8 balls) miscued a lofted shot to Virat Kohli at covers

Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Prabhsimran Singh and Dhawan put on a 55-run partnership to steady the ship but Glenn Maxwell provided the breakthrough to leave RCB at 72/2 in 8.5 overs 

Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Yash Dayal further tightened the screws and eventually dismissed Sam Curran as PBKS slumped to 150-5 in 17.5 overs. Dayal finished with an impressive 4-0-23-1

Photo Credit: PTI

Shashank Singh’s quickfire eight-ball 21 in the final two overs steered Punjab to 176-6 at the end of 20 overs

Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

