IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS highlights in pictures: Dhawan knock, Shashank late flourish take Punjab Kings to 176-6 in 20 overs

The home side won the toss and elected to bowl first
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow opened the innings for Punjab Kings
Mohammed Siraj provided an early breathrough for RCB after Bairstow (6 off 8 balls) miscued a lofted shot to Virat Kohli at covers
Prabhsimran Singh and Dhawan put on a 55-run partnership to steady the ship but Glenn Maxwell provided the breakthrough to leave RCB at 72/2 in 8.5 overs
Yash Dayal further tightened the screws and eventually dismissed Sam Curran as PBKS slumped to 150-5 in 17.5 overs. Dayal finished with an impressive 4-0-23-1
Shashank Singh’s quickfire eight-ball 21 in the final two overs steered Punjab to 176-6 at the end of 20 overs