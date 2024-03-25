The leading run scorer in the Indian Premier League every season is awarded the Orange Cap.
Indian Premier League 2024 Points Table
Virat Kohli’s 77 runs against Punjab Kings lifted him to the top of the leading run scorers list in IPL 2024. Earlier in the game, Sam Curran scored 23 runs to pip Sanju Samson and take the second place.
Here is the full list of leading run scorers in IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|2
|98
|49.00
|142.02
|77
|Sam Curran
|PBKS
|2
|86
|43.00
|134.37
|63
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|1
|82
|-
|157.69
|82*
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|2
|67
|33.50
|126.41
|45
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|1
|64
|-
|256.00
|64*
(updated after RCB vs PBKS match on March 25)
ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50
|100
|HS
|2023
|Shubhman Gill
|GT
|890
|59.33
|157.80
|4
|3
|129
|2022
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|863
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|116
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|635
|45.35
|136.26
|4
|1
|101*
|2020
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|670
|55.83
|129.34
|5
|1
|132*
|2019
|David Warner
|SRH
|692
|69.20
|143.87
|8
|1
|100
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|735
|52.50
|142.44
|8
|0
|84
|2017
|David Warner
|SRH
|641
|58.27
|141.81
|4
|1
|126
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|973
|81.08
|152.03
|7
|4
|113
|2015
|David Warner
|SRH
|562
|43.23
|156.54
|7
|0
|91
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|660
|44.00
|137.78
|5
|0
|83
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|CSK
|733
|52.35
|129.50
|6
|0
|95
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|733
|61.08
|160.74
|7
|1
|128
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|608
|67.55
|183.13
|3
|2
|107
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|MI
|618
|47.53
|132.61
|5
|0
|89
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|CSK
|572
|52.00
|144.81
|5
|0
|89
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|KXIP
|616
|68.44
|139.68
|5
|1
|115
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after RCB vs PBKS: Virat Kohli leads list; Sam Curran in second spot
- IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings updated after RCB vs PBKS: Mustafizur stays on top; Bumrah in second place
- RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Karthik, Lomror help Royal Challengers Bengaluru win by 4 wickets
- IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS in pictures: Kohli 50, Karthik cameo ensure comfortable win for Bengaluru against Punjab
- India vs Afghanistan: Stimac puts job on the line in FIFA World Cup third-round qualification bid
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE