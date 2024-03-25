IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after RCB vs PBKS: Virat Kohli leads list; Sam Curran in second spot

The leading run scorer in the Indian Premier League every season is awarded the Orange Cap.

Virat Kohli’s 77 runs against Punjab Kings lifted him to the top of the leading run scorers list in IPL 2024. Earlier in the game, Sam Curran scored 23 runs to pip Sanju Samson and take the second place.

Here is the full list of leading run scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 2 98 49.00 142.02 77 Sam Curran PBKS 2 86 43.00 134.37 63 Sanju Samson RR 1 82 - 157.69 82* Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 2 67 33.50 126.41 45 Andre Russell KKR 1 64 - 256.00 64*

(updated after RCB vs PBKS match on March 25)

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike rate 50 100 HS 2023 Shubhman Gill GT 890 59.33 157.80 4 3 129 2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116 2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101* 2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132* 2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.20 143.87 8 1 100 2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.50 142.44 8 0 84 2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126 2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113 2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91 2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44.00 137.78 5 0 83 2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.50 6 0 95 2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128 2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107 2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89 2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52.00 144.81 5 0 89 2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115