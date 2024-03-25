MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs PBKS: Royal Challengers Bengaluru opens account, Rajasthan Royals in top spot

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2024 after the RCB vs PBKS match. 

Published : Mar 25, 2024 23:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli plays a shot during RCB vs PBKS.
Virat Kohli plays a shot during RCB vs PBKS. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Virat Kohli plays a shot during RCB vs PBKS. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings by four wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

With this win, RCB opened its account in IPL 2024. Rajasthan Royals sits on top of the points table after beating Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs on Sunday.

Here is the updated points table after the RCB vs PBKS match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 2 +1.000
2 Chennai Super Kings 1 1 0 2 +0.779
3 Gujarat Titans 1 1 0 2 +0.300
4 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 2 +0.200
5 Punjab Kings 2 1 1 2 +0.025
6 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 1 1 2 -0.180
7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 -0.200
8 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 -0.300
9 Delhi Capitals 1 0 1 0 -0.455
10 Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0 -1.000

* Updated after RCB vs PBKS match on March 25

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Punjab Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after RCB vs PBKS: Virat Kohli leads list; Sam Curran in second spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Last season’s finalists face off with Gaikwad, Gill as new captains
    Sahil Mathur
  4. RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Karthik, Lomror help Royal Challengers Bengaluru win by 4 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Blue Tigers hope to do better in final third, end winless run
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after RCB vs PBKS: Virat Kohli leads list; Sam Curran in second spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli records 100th fifty-plus score in T20 cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Impact Player rule has helped teams improve batting: Coach Fleming ahead of CSK vs GT clash
    Sahil Mathur
  4. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Last season’s finalists face off with Gaikwad, Gill as new captains
    Sahil Mathur
  5. DC IPL 2024 full schedule: Delhi Capitals fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after RCB vs PBKS: Virat Kohli leads list; Sam Curran in second spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Last season’s finalists face off with Gaikwad, Gill as new captains
    Sahil Mathur
  4. RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Karthik, Lomror help Royal Challengers Bengaluru win by 4 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Blue Tigers hope to do better in final third, end winless run
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment