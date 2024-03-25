IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs PBKS: Royal Challengers Bengaluru opens account, Rajasthan Royals in top spot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings by four wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.
With this win, RCB opened its account in IPL 2024. Rajasthan Royals sits on top of the points table after beating Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs on Sunday.
Here is the updated points table after the RCB vs PBKS match:
|Pos
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.000
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.779
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.300
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.200
|5
|Punjab Kings
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.025
|6
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-0.180
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.200
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.300
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.455
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.000
* Updated after RCB vs PBKS match on March 25
