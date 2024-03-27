MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad records highest ever Indian Premier League total during match against Mumbai Indians

After being put into bat by Hardik Pandya, SRH scored 277/3 in its 20 overs, beating the previous record of 263/5 in 20 overs by the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Pune Warriors India in 2013.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 21:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recorded its highest ever score in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

After being put into bat by Hardik Pandya, SRH scored 277/3 in its 20 overs, beating the previous record of 263/5 in 20 overs by the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Pune Warriors India in 2013.

SRH’s previous highest total in the IPL was 231/2 in 20 overs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019.

Highest scores in IPL

  • SRH 277/3 vs MI in 2024
  • RCB 263/5 vs PWI in 2013
  • LSG 256/5 vs PBKS in 2023
  • RCB 248/3 vs GL in 2016
  • CSK 246/5 vs RR in 2010
  • KKR 245/6 vs KXIP in 2018
  • CSK 240/5 vs KXIP in 2008
  • CSK 235/4 vs KKR in 2023

Highest scores by SRH in IPL

  • SRH 277/3 in 20 overs vs MI (2024)
  • 231/2 in 20 overs vs RCB (2019)
  • 228/4 in 20 overs vs KKR (2023)
  • 219/2 in 20 overs vs DC (2020)
  • 217/6 in 20 overs vs RR (2023)
  • 212/6 in 20 overs vs KXIP (2019)

