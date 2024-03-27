SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad records highest ever Indian Premier League total during match against Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recorded its highest ever score in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

After being put into bat by Hardik Pandya, SRH scored 277/3 in its 20 overs, beating the previous record of 263/5 in 20 overs by the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Pune Warriors India in 2013.

SRH’s previous highest total in the IPL was 231/2 in 20 overs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019.

Highest scores in IPL

SRH 277/3 vs MI in 2024

RCB 263/5 vs PWI in 2013

LSG 256/5 vs PBKS in 2023

RCB 248/3 vs GL in 2016

CSK 246/5 vs RR in 2010

KKR 245/6 vs KXIP in 2018

CSK 240/5 vs KXIP in 2008

CSK 235/4 vs KKR in 2023

Highest scores by SRH in IPL