Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered the third highest score in T20 cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against the Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

SRH scored 277/3 in its 20 overs, thanks to half centuries from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen to register the highest ever total in IPL history.

Highest scores is T20 cricket