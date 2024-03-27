Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered the third highest score in T20 cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against the Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
SRH scored 277/3 in its 20 overs, thanks to half centuries from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen to register the highest ever total in IPL history.
Highest scores is T20 cricket
- Nepal 314/3 vs Mongolia in 2023
- Afghanistan 278/3 vs Ireland in 2019
- Czech Republic 278/4 vs Turkey in 2019
- Sunrisers Hyderabad 277/3 vs Mumbai Indians in 2024
- Malaysia 268/4 vs Thailand in 2023
Latest on Sportstar
- SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match highlights in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad posts record-breaking 277/3 in 20 overs
- SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Highest scores in T20 cricket; Sunrisers registers third highest total in T20s
- SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Sunriser Hyderabad scores record 277/3 against Mumbai Indians
- IPL 2024: SRH hits record-breaking 277/3 - Full list of highest team scores in Indian Premier League
- CCI Billiards Classic 2024: World Champion Pankaj Advani fires in with top 305 break
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE