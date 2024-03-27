  • Highest total in the Indian Premier League - 277/3 in 20 overs
  • Third highest total in T20 cricket history
  • Highest total by any T20 franchise team
  • Highest total for SRH in the IPL
  • Most sixes in an IPL match - 38 sixes
  • Most sixes in a T20 match - 38 sixes
  • Highest match aggregate in an IPL match - 523 runs
  • Highest match aggregate in a T20 match - 523 runs
  • Joint second most sixes in an IPL innings - MI (20 sixes)
  • Joint third most sixes in an IPL innings - SRH (18 sixes)
  • Joint fastest 250 in an IPL innings - SRH
  • Second fastest 200 in an IPL innings - SRH (14.4 overs)
  • Highest team score at the end of 10 overs - SRH (148 runs)
  • Kwena Maphaka records most expensive IPL figures for a debutant - (0/66)
  • Most runs conceded by a MI bowler in an innings - Maphaka (66)
  • Third most runs conceded by a bowler in IPL - Maphaka (66)
  • Fastest IPL fifty for SRH - Abhishek Sharma (16 balls)
  • Second fastest fifty for SRH - Travis Head (18 balls)
  • Joint 4th fastest fifty in IPL - Abhishek Sharma (16 balls)