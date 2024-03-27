Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recorded its highest ever score in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Abhishek Sharma recorded the fastest fifty by an SRH batter in the IPL during his whirlwind knock, breaking the record set by Travis Head just minutes before.
Here is a list of all the records broken during the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match:
- Highest total in the Indian Premier League - 277/3 in 20 overs
- Third highest total in T20 cricket history
- Highest total by any T20 franchise team
- Highest total for SRH in the IPL
- Most sixes in an IPL match - 38 sixes
- Most sixes in a T20 match - 38 sixes
- Highest match aggregate in an IPL match - 523 runs
- Highest match aggregate in a T20 match - 523 runs
- Joint second most sixes in an IPL innings - MI (20 sixes)
- Joint third most sixes in an IPL innings - SRH (18 sixes)
- Joint fastest 250 in an IPL innings - SRH
- Second fastest 200 in an IPL innings - SRH (14.4 overs)
- Highest team score at the end of 10 overs - SRH (148 runs)
- Kwena Maphaka records most expensive IPL figures for a debutant - (0/66)
- Most runs conceded by a MI bowler in an innings - Maphaka (66)
- Third most runs conceded by a bowler in IPL - Maphaka (66)
- Fastest IPL fifty for SRH - Abhishek Sharma (16 balls)
- Second fastest fifty for SRH - Travis Head (18 balls)
- Joint 4th fastest fifty in IPL - Abhishek Sharma (16 balls)
