Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recorded its highest ever score in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Abhishek Sharma recorded the fastest fifty by an SRH batter in the IPL during his whirlwind knock, breaking the record set by Travis Head just minutes before.

Here is a list of all the records broken during the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match: