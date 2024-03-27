Sunriser Hyderabad managed to post 277 for three against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League 2024 match in Hyderabad on Wednesday to break the record for the highest score in the competition.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru held the record before SRH when it posted 263 runs against Pune Warriors India in Bengaluru in 2013.

Lucknow Super Giants follows closely behind which managed 257 runs against Punjab Kings last season.

Here is the list of highest scores in the IPL:

SRH 277/3 vs MI in 2024*

RCB 263/5 vs PWI in 2013

LSG 256/5 vs PBKS in 2023

RCB 248/3 vs GL in 2016

CSK 246/5 vs RR in 2010

KKR 245/6 vs KXIP in 2018

CSK 240/5 vs KXIP in 2008

CSK 235/4 vs KKR in 2023