Rajasthan Royals holds the record for the highest run chase in the Indian Premier League when it shot down 226 runs against Punjab Kings in 2020.
Mumbai Indians has the next best target achieved to its name — 219 runs against Delhi Capitals in 2019.
Here is the list of highest run chases in the IPL:
- RR 226/6 vs PBKS in 2020
- MI 219/6 vs DC in 2019
- RR 217/7 vs DC in 2008
- SRH 217/6 vs RR in 2023
- MI 216/4 vs PBKS in 2023
