GT squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is underway in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Gujarat Titans.

GT players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Azmatullah Omarzai (Rs. 50 lakh), Umesh Yadav (Rs. 5.80 crore)

GT purse remaining: Rs. 31.85 crore

GT total player slots available: 6

GT total overseas player slots available: 1