GT squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining

IPL Auction 2024: Here is the list of players bought by Gujarat Titans on December 19 in Dubai and the full squad.

Updated : Dec 19, 2023 15:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shubman Gill will lead Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Shubman Gill will lead Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shubman Gill will lead Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is underway in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Gujarat Titans.

GT players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Azmatullah Omarzai (Rs. 50 lakh), Umesh Yadav (Rs. 5.80 crore)

GT purse remaining: Rs. 31.85 crore

GT total player slots available: 6

GT total overseas player slots available: 1

GT PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF IPL 2024 AUCTION
David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

