SRH vs MI IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma hits fastest fifty by Sunrisers Hyderabad batter, breaks Travis Head’s record in the same match

IPL 2024: Sharma scored a 16-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians to break the record held by Australia’s Travis Head in the same match. 

Published : Mar 27, 2024 20:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma against Mumbai Indians.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: AP

Abhishek Sharma struck a fifty in 16 balls during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In doing so, Abhishek broke the record of Travis Head, who scored a half century in 18 balls in the same match to break fellow Australian David Warner’s record of 20 balls against Chennai Super Kings in 2015.

Warner has another 20-ball half century to his name, against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.

Another Australiam, Moises Henriques, also scored a fifty in 20 deliveries — against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2015.

Head’s exploits, in his debut game of the season, led SRH to 81 runs for the loss of one wicket in the PowerPlay. Across all editions of the IPL, Head’s was the sixth-quickest fifty.

Head eventually fell against Gerald Coetzee in the eighth over, scoring 64 off just 24 deliveries.

Abhishek’s blistering innings was cut shot by Piyush Chawla in the 11th over. He scored 63 off just 23 balls including seven maximums.

FASTEST FIFTY BY SRH BATTER
Abhishek Sharma - 16 balls against MI (2024)
Travis Head - 18 balls against MI (2024)*
David Warner - 20 balls against CSK (2015)
David Warner - 20 balls against KKR (2017)
Moises Henriques - 20 balls against RCB (2015)
David Warner - 21 balls against RCB (2016)

