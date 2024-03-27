Where it all started - Chhetri scored a goal in his debut senior appearance for India against Pakistan on June 12, 2005
The 2007 Nehru Cup was Chhetri’s first senior title. He went on to win the tournament again in 2009 and 2012
In the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, Chhetri scored a hat-trick in the final against Tajikistan, which helped India win the title
Chhetri was named national team captain in 2011. That year he set a new record by scoring seven goals in a single edition of the SAFF Championship, surpassing I. M. Vijayan‘s record of six in the 97th edition
In June 2018, Chhetri scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win against Chinese Taipei in the Intercontinental Cup, but seeing a poor turnout, he appealed to fans to come and support Indian football
On his 100th international appearance, he got the best gift as fans turned up in numbers to witness India beat Kenya 3–0. Chhetri scored twice
On June 18, 2023, Chhetri scored the opening goal in the 2–0 win against Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup final
In the same month, Chhetri guided India to a record-extending ninth SAFF championship. He scored five goals, becoming the top-scorer of the 2023 edition
Chhetri is India’s highest goal-scorer with 94 goals. He has won 11 titles with the Blue Tigers at the senior level
Chhetri is currently the third-highest active international goalscorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo (128) and Lionel Messi (109)