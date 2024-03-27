MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderabad gets first win; Chennai Super Kings at top of standings, Mumbai Indians in 9th place

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2024 after the SRH vs MI match. 

Published : Mar 27, 2024 23:24 IST

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s players celebrate during SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrate during SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s players celebrate during SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: AP

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the highest Indian Premier League total, 277 for three, in its victory against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday to earn its first points.

Chennai Super Kings remained at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings after a comfortable win over the Gujarat Titans.

For the Mumbai Indians, the loss to SRH was the second of the season which leaves the side in ninth spot.

Here is the updated points table after the CSK vs GT match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1 Chennai Super Kings 2 2 0 4 +1.979
2 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 2 +1.000
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 1 1 2 +0.675
4 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 2 +0.200
5 Punjab Kings 2 1 1 2 +0.025
6 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 1 1 2 -0.180
7 Gujarat Titans 2 1 1 2 -1.425
8 Delhi Capitals 1 0 1 0 -0.455
9 Mumbai Indians 2 0 2 0 -0.925
10 Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0 -1.000

*Updated after SRH vs MI match on March 27

