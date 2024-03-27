IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderabad gets first win; Chennai Super Kings at top of standings, Mumbai Indians in 9th place

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the highest Indian Premier League total, 277 for three, in its victory against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday to earn its first points.
Chennai Super Kings remained at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings after a comfortable win over the Gujarat Titans.
For the Mumbai Indians, the loss to SRH was the second of the season which leaves the side in ninth spot.
Here is the updated points table after the CSK vs GT match:
|Pos
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Chennai Super Kings
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+1.979
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.000
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.675
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.200
|5
|Punjab Kings
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.025
|6
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-0.180
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1.425
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.455
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.925
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.000
*Updated after SRH vs MI match on March 27
