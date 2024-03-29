RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match pictures: KKR batters make light work of RCB, earn comfortable win

The full house Chinnaswamy was fully behind former RCB skipper Virat Kohli as the captains walked in for the toss
Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to field first
The usual pair of Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis opened the innings for RCB while Mitchell Starc started off with the ball
Du Plessis was the first one to fall as he tried to scoop Harshit Rana but miscued it to Starc at fine leg
But Kohli continued smashing bowlers and helped RCB reach a respectable 61-1 with Cameron Green on the other side. The duo added 65-runs for the second wicket
KKR had an off day in the fielding department as three catches went down
Andre Russell finally provided the much needed breakthrough as he rattled the stumps of Green
Kohli and Dinesh Karthik combined at the death to drive RCB to 182/6 at the end of 20 overs
Sunil Narine and Phil Salt delivered just what the doctor ordered for KKR as they got off to a blazing start, taking their team to 85/0 in 6 overs
KKR lost both of its openers in quick succession as Vyshak Vijaykumar and Mayank Dagar struck in consecutive overs but the away side was well set for a comfortable chase
The match was halted briefly after Venkatesh Iyer pulled his hip while trying to hook Alzarri Joseph’s short delivery. But Iyer was back on his feet within few minutes
It was smooth sailing for KKR as Venkatesh and skipper Shreyas Iyer put on a quick-fire 44-ball 75-partnership
Rinku Singh and Shreyas hit the final nail on the coffin as KKR chased the total comfortably with 19 balls to spare
With the victory, KKR became the first team to win an away game