IPL 2024: Most sixes hit in an Indian Premier League match

38 sixes - The IPL 2024 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians recently broke the record for the most sixes in an IPL encounter

SRH batter Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen hit 7 sixes while Tilak Varma smashed 6 maximums in the chase

33 sixes - The 2018 encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings saw AB de Villiers at his supreme best (8 sixes)

CSK captain M.S. Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu hit 15 sixes between them to help the team chase down 205

33 sixes - Sanju Samson hit 9 sixes during Rajasthan Royals’ clash with Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2020

Faf du Plessis smashed 7 sixes in his 72-run knock but CSK fell short by 16 runs in the chase

33 sixes - Devon Conway and Shivam Dube hit six and five sixes respectively to take CSK to 226 against RCB in 2023

Glenn Maxwell’s 36-ball 76 was laced with 8 sixes but RCB fell short of the target by 8 runs

