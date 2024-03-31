Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first
SRH named an unchanged 11 while Shubman Gill’s side had two changes - Noor Ahmed and Darshan Nalkande in for Spencer Johnson and Sai Kishore
Mayank Agarwal and Travis Head opened with the bat for SRH while Azmatullah Omarzai started off with the ball for GT
Mayank’s struggle this season continued as he was dismissed for a paltry 16 (17b)
Then came Abhishek Sharma, who carried on his fine form, and helped SRH reach 56/1 at the end of PowerPlay
With South African duo Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen in the middle, SRH managed to cross the 100-run mark in the 13th over
Klaasen smacked two sixes off Noor’s over, which forced Gill to turn towards Rashid Khan and he delivered as he rattled the stumps of the dangerous Protea, which left SRH at 108/4
Abdul Samad’s quickfire 29 off 14b takes Sunrisers Hyderabad to 162.
Mohit Sharma takes two wickets in the last over and only conceded 3 runs to finish with 3/25 in 4 overs.
Wriddhiman Saha gives a flying start to Gujarat alongside skipper Shubman Gill before departing for 25 (13b).
Shubman Gill scored 36 of 28b before falling to Mayank Markande in the 10th over with GT at 74/2.