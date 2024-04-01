MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma equals record for most ducks in Indian Premier League; List of most ducks in IPL

Rohit Sharma equalled the unwanted record for most ducks in the IPL during the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Rohit edged one to Sanju Samson behind the stumps in the first over against Trent Boult to tally his 17th score of nought in the competition, levelling the dubious record held by Dinesh Karthik.