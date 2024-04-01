MagazineBuy Print

MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma equals record for most ducks in Indian Premier League; List of most ducks in IPL

Rohit edged one to Sanju Samson behind the stumps in the first over against Trent Boult to tally his 17th score of nought in the competition, levelling the dubious record held by Dinesh Karthik.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 19:40 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma signals for the third umpire’s review after he was given out by the on-field umpire during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma signals for the third umpire’s review after he was given out by the on-field umpire during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma signals for the third umpire’s review after he was given out by the on-field umpire during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians | Photo Credit: AP

Rohit Sharma equalled the unwanted record for most ducks in the IPL during the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Rohit edged one to Sanju Samson behind the stumps in the first over against Trent Boult to tally his 17th score of nought in the competition, levelling the dubious record held by Dinesh Karthik.

Most ducks in IPL
Rohit Sharma - 17*
Dinesh Karthik - 17
Piyush Chawla - 15
Mandeep Singh - 15
Sunil Narine - 15
Glenn Maxwell - 15

