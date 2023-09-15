Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen meet in a duel between the only two teams to have made perfect starts to the Bundesliga season.
Leverkusen has racked up 11 goals in three wins and leads Bayern on goal difference. Both teams are being led by new signings in attack — Bayern with England striker Harry Kane, and Leverkusen with Nigeria forward Victor Boniface. Together they have been involved in 10 goals for their teams so far.
Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said Thursday that midfielder Joshua Kimmich remains an injury doubt after sitting out Germany’s 2-1 friendly win over France on Tuesday, but Jamal Musiala could feature after recovering from a back problem. Leverkusen lost 4-0 on its last visit to Munich but beat the defending champion 2-1 last March in what was coach Xabi Alonso’s first game in charge against his former team. That loss led Bayern to fire Julian Nagelsmann and replace him with Tuchel.
-AP
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2022: Dipika Pallikal says, training with Gaultier and Willstrop will really help Indian squash team
- VIDEO: Leverkusen coach Alonso admits Bayern “clear favourite” ahead of Bundesliga clash
- Klopp hopeful Liverpool can pick up where they left off against Wolves
- Russian skater Valieva to testify by video link at CAS hearing into Beijing Olympics doping case
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: BAN 265/8 (50); Shakib, Hridoy take BAN to 265, Thakur picks 3
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE