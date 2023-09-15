VIDEO: Leverkusen coach Alonso admits Bayern “clear favourite” ahead of Bundesliga clash

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen meet in a duel between the only two teams to have made perfect starts to the Bundesliga season.

Leverkusen has racked up 11 goals in three wins and leads Bayern on goal difference. Both teams are being led by new signings in attack — Bayern with England striker Harry Kane, and Leverkusen with Nigeria forward Victor Boniface. Together they have been involved in 10 goals for their teams so far.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said Thursday that midfielder Joshua Kimmich remains an injury doubt after sitting out Germany’s 2-1 friendly win over France on Tuesday, but Jamal Musiala could feature after recovering from a back problem. Leverkusen lost 4-0 on its last visit to Munich but beat the defending champion 2-1 last March in what was coach Xabi Alonso’s first game in charge against his former team. That loss led Bayern to fire Julian Nagelsmann and replace him with Tuchel.

-AP