MI vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Under pressure Hardik Pandya eyes first win as Mumbai Indians captain against struggling Delhi Capitals

Live Streaming Info

Which TV channel will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match on April 6?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match online?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.