MI vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Under pressure Hardik Pandya eyes first win as Mumbai Indians captain against struggling Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians hopes for Suryakumar Yadav boost, injury woes for Pant’s Delhi Capitals
Having lost three or more games on four occasions in the past – five in 2014, four each in 2008 and 2018 and three in 2018 – MI will know the time is running out to stay in contention for a place in the Playoffs.
Which TV channel will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match on April 6?
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match online?
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.
