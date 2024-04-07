MagazineBuy Print

MI vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Under pressure Hardik Pandya eyes first win as Mumbai Indians captain against struggling Delhi Capitals

MI vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score updates between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Updated : Apr 07, 2024 13:44 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals being held at the Wankhede Stadium.

  • April 07, 2024 13:30
    MI vs DC Match Preview

    IPL 2024, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians hopes for Suryakumar Yadav boost, injury woes for Pant’s Delhi Capitals

    Having lost three or more games on four occasions in the past – five in 2014, four each in 2008 and 2018 and three in 2018 – MI will know the time is running out to stay in contention for a place in the Playoffs.

  • April 07, 2024 13:22
    IPL 2024 Points Table

    IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals storms to top with thumping win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru

    IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2024 after the RR vs RCB match. 

  • April 07, 2024 13:18
    Live Streaming Info

    Which TV channel will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match on April 6?

    The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How can one watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match online?

    The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

  • April 07, 2024 12:45
    THE SQUADS

    Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka. 

    Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

