MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Commonwealth Games Federation plans to announce the new 2026 host next month

The CGF on Monday said it was keeping the proposals confidential after Victoria state lawmakers last July withdrew from plans to host the 2026 Games in three regional hubs, citing escalating costs.

Published : Apr 08, 2024 11:07 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: General view of fireworks during the closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022.
FILE PHOTO: General view of fireworks during the closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: General view of fireworks during the closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

The Commonwealth Games Federation plans to announce a new host for its 2026 event next month, saying it has “multiple proposals” to replace Australia’s Victoria state.

The CGF on Monday said it was keeping the proposals confidential. Victoria state lawmakers last July withdrew from plans to host the 2026 Games in three regional hubs, citing escalating costs.

“Significant progress has been made and we are excited by the early concepts, which aim to reset and reframe the Games,” the CGF said in a statement following its April meeting. “We are working collaboratively with the relevant (members) to undertake further detailed assessments, and aim to announce the 2026 Commonwealth Games host in May.”

Victoria state agreed to a compensation package with the Commonwealth Games Federation, which will help offset costs for the next hosts. Australia’s Gold Coast, which held the 2018 Commonwealth Games, was flagged as a potential host for 2026 but couldn’t get state or federal funding.

The CGF said it was focusing on transforming the Games to reduce costs and make the events more sustainable. The Commonwealth Games, established in 1930 as the British Empire Games, are open to 74 nations and territories and have been staged in Australia, Canada, England, India, Jamaica, Malaysia, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales.

ALSO READ | National coach VeselinMatic believes youngsters capable of helping India climb up the FIBA rankings

Last month, an Australian inquiry into the Victoria government’s decision to cancel announced it cost the state 589 million Australian dollars ($385 million) and the price estimate that resulted in it being shelved was “overstated and not transparent.” Victoria’s Auditor-General’s Office said agencies failed to work together to give “frank, full and timely advice” to the government before it decided to host the games.

In 2022 the Labor government led by then-Premier Daniel Andrews agreed to host the 2026 Games at an expected cost of about A$2.6 billion ($1.7 billion). But it pulled out in July 2023 after saying the figure had blown out to A$6.9 billion ($4.5 billion).

Craig Phillips, CEO of Commonwealth Games Australia, said the inquiry findings “confirms the gross exaggeration of costs detailed by the then premier when he made the decision to cancel.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Commonwealth Games /

CGF /

Commonwealth Games Federation /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Commonwealth Games Federation plans to announce the new 2026 host next month
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals names Lizaad Williams as replacement for Harry Brook
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 squads updated: Full teams, players list after withdrawals and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Full list of players ruled out of the tournament; injuries and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA roundup: Tyrese Maxey scores 52 as 76ers top Spurs in 2OT
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Commonwealth Games Federation plans to announce the new 2026 host next month
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, April 7: Tvesa Malik finishes at T-16 in South Africa, Ridhima at T-30
    Team Sportstar
  3. Alexis Nicolas Upsets Regian Eersel To Claim ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 6: Velavan Senthilkumar loses in German Open squash quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Feud in IOA continues, nine EC members ask “unauthorised persons” not to enter headquarters
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Commonwealth Games Federation plans to announce the new 2026 host next month
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals names Lizaad Williams as replacement for Harry Brook
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 squads updated: Full teams, players list after withdrawals and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Full list of players ruled out of the tournament; injuries and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA roundup: Tyrese Maxey scores 52 as 76ers top Spurs in 2OT
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment