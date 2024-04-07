MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Uma and Fikir give Ethiopia double win at Paris Marathon

The last time Ethiopia achieved the double in Paris, Abrha Milaw and Gelete Burka won the men’s and women’s races in 2019.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 17:35 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ethiopia’s Mulugeta Uma and Mestawut Fikir.
Ethiopia’s Mulugeta Uma and Mestawut Fikir. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ethiopia’s Mulugeta Uma and Mestawut Fikir. | Photo Credit: AP

Mulugeta Uma and Mestawut Fikir won the Paris Marathon men’s and women’s races on Sunday to give Ethiopia a double in the event for the first time in five years.

On a course that was different from the Olympic event in August, Uma won with a time of 2:05:33, beating Kenyans Titus Kipruto and Elisha Rotich.

Kipruto finished 15 seconds behind Uma while Rotich was more than a minute behind. Rotich was the pre-race favourite going into the event having set the course record in 2021.

ALSO READ | Kipchoge retained in Kenya’s slimmed down Paris Olympics marathon squad

In the women’s race, Fikir finished with a time of 2:20:45 in her first marathon, pipping compatriot Enat Tirusew to the line by three seconds, while Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot was third.

The last time Ethiopia achieved the double in Paris, Abrha Milaw and Gelete Burka won the men’s and women’s races in 2019.

At the Olympics, the men’s marathon will be held on August 10 followed by the women’s race a day later.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 7/0; Warner, Shaw begin 235 chase against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants takes on Gujarat Titans at home; Live streaming info; Probable Playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Uma and Fikir give Ethiopia double win at Paris Marathon
    Reuters
  4. F1: No one is going to catch Verstappen, says Mercedes boss Wolff
    Reuters
  5. LSG vs GT LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will coin flip favour - KL Rahul or Shubman Gill?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Uma and Fikir give Ethiopia double win at Paris Marathon
    Reuters
  2. Kipchoge retained in Kenya’s slimmed down Paris Olympics marathon squad
    AFP
  3. Asian Athletic Commission nominates Shiny Wilson as member
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Neeraj to begin season with Doha Diamond League, Jena set to make DL debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former world champion Barber attacked on Paris train
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 7/0; Warner, Shaw begin 235 chase against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants takes on Gujarat Titans at home; Live streaming info; Probable Playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Uma and Fikir give Ethiopia double win at Paris Marathon
    Reuters
  4. F1: No one is going to catch Verstappen, says Mercedes boss Wolff
    Reuters
  5. LSG vs GT LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will coin flip favour - KL Rahul or Shubman Gill?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment