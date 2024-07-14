Femke Bol becomes second woman to break 51sec in 400m hurdles.

World champion Femke Bol became the second woman to break 51 seconds in the 400m hurdles on Sunday at La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, 12 days ahead of the Olympic Games.

The 24-year-old Dutch athlete finished third in the last Olympics in Tokyo when world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone took gold.

Bol ran 50.95 on Sunday, smashing her own European record of 51.45.

McLaughlin-Levrone has also been running fast after returning following a two-year break from hurdles.

She set a new world record in 50.65 at the US Olympic trials on 30 June.

It was the second time the American had slipped under 51sec and the fifth time she had broken the record.

After winning the European title in Rome in June, Bol said she was looking to a showdown with McLaughlin-Levrone, who missed the hurdles at the 2023 world championships.

“It’s great she’s there and it will always be exciting and always bring some nice nerves,” said Bol of her American opponent.

The first round of the women’s 400m hurdles in Paris is on August 4.

“I hope it’s going to be a nice battle!” Bol said.

“I will try to be at my best form I can be and then we will see where it will bring us.”