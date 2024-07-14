How and where to buy 2024 Paris Olympics tickets?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is set to take place from July 26 to August 11 in Paris and 16 other cities in France.

The quadrennial event will be hosted in the French capital for the third time after 1900 and 1924 - the second city to have hosted three Games of the Olympiad after London (1908, 1948, 2012).

The Paris Olympics events will be hosted across 35 venues throughout the course of the games.

The Games has incorporated famous Paris landmarks for the fans to enjoy the events with a view. From beach volleyball beneath the Eiffel Tower to equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, athletes will compete at some of Paris’ most iconic locations. The Olympics will also begin with an opening ceremony where athletes will parade across the Seine.

Some events are also spread across the country outside of Paris.

Here is everything you need to know before buying tickets for the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Where can one buy 2024 Paris Olympics tickets?

The Paris Olympics tickets can be bought through the OFFICIAL TICKETING WEBSITE.

How can one one buy 2024 Paris Olympics tickets?

Step 1: After reaching the ticketing website, register yourself in their portal and create an account.

Step2: Click on the event for which you want the tickets - Olympic Games and Paralympics Games.

Step 3: Surf through and click on the sport and kind of tickets you are looking for.

There are two kinds of tickets one can buy - Tickets or Tickets + Hospitality.

Hospitality packages come with - Accommodation, transport options, gastronomy, tourist activities, boxes, lounges etc.

Step 4: Choose a category.

There are multiple categories of seats one can buy.

Category First: Access to a well-located place, usually boxes, sky boxes or lounges with no catering service included, although with access to the concessions.

Category A,B,C,D: Standard seats in different stands of the venue.

Step 5: Complete the payment process and get a confirmation mail.

Things to know before buying 2024 Paris Olympics tickets