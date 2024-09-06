MagazineBuy Print

Taipei Open 2024: India’s Tanisha-Dhruv bow out in quarterfinals

The Indian duo lost 20-22, 12-21 to Thailand’s fourth-seeded pair Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong in a match lasting just over half an hour.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 13:46 IST , Taipei - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File image of Indian shuttler Tanisha Crasto.
File image of Indian shuttler Tanisha Crasto. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain
File image of Indian shuttler Tanisha Crasto. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

India’s Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila bowed out of the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament after a hard-fought loss in the mixed doubles quarterfinals here on Friday.

The Indian duo lost 20-22, 12-21 to Thailand’s fourth-seeded pair Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong in a match lasting just over half an hour.

Tanisha and Dhruv, ranked 97th in the world, started strong, leading 6-3 and later held a 19-16 advantage in the first game.

READ |Paris 2024 Paralympics: Nithya Sre wins bronze medal in women’s singles SH6

However, their Thai opponents, ranked 28th globally, mounted a comeback with a four-point burst to earn a game point.

The Indian pair saved one point but ultimately lost the opening game after their rivals secured two more crucial points.

In the second game, Pakkapon and Phataimas took control, establishing an 11-6 lead at the mid-game break and then maintained their momentum to seal the match, ending India’s campaign in the tournament.

