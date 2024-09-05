MagazineBuy Print

Crasto-Kapila reach Taipei Open mixed doubles quarterfinals

Crasto and Kapila took only 33 minutes to brush aside the challenge from Chinese Taipei’s Ko-Chi Chang and Yen Yu Lin 21-13, 22-20 in their round of 16 match.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 16:03 IST , Taipei - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File image of Tanisha Crasto at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
File image of Tanisha Crasto at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File image of Tanisha Crasto at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila marched into the quarterfinals of Taipei Open here on Thursday but the country’s men’s singles competitors endured second-round losses.

Crasto and Kapila took only 33 minutes to brush aside the challenge from Chinese Taipei’s Ko-Chi Chang and Yen Yu Lin 21-13, 22-20 in their round of 16 match.

Crasto and Kapila will now take on the Thai pair of Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong in the quarterfinal.

In the opening round, Crasto and Kapila had beaten the local pair of Liao Chao Pang and Lin Yu Hao.

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Nithya Sre wins bronze medal in women's singles SH6

In men’s singles, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran was defeated by Chinese Taipei’s Kuo Kuan Lin 19-21, 19-21 whereas Sankar Subramanian lost to the second-seeded Lin Chun-Yi 22-24, 12-21.

