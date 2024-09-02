Paris 2024 Paralympics: Suhas Yathiraj wins silver in men’s singles SL4 event

Suhas Yathiraj won silver in the men’s singles SL4 category after losing to France’s Lucas Mazur 9-21, 13-21 in the ongoing Paralympics at the La Chapelle Arena Court 1 in Paris on Monday.

Suhas, an IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh, must have felt a feeling of deja vu after the result of the Tokyo Paralympics final played out in the French capital. Then too, he'd lost out to the Frenchman to clinch second place.

Suhas had won both his group stage matches with straight-game victories against Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani and South Korea’s Hwan Kyung Shin.

In the semifinals, he faced compatriot Sukant Kadam. Continuing with his winnings streak, Suhas handed a 2-0 loss to Sukant to enter the finals for a second consecutive Paralympics.

Earlier this year, he clinched gold in singles at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships in Thailand.