Paris 2024 Paralympics: Thulasimathi wins silver, Manisha bags bronze in women’s singles SU5

Indian para shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass won silver and bronze medals in the women’s singles SU5 category at the Paris Paralympics on Monday.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 20:35 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: An unbeaten Thulasimathi entered the final after she won both of her group stage matches, which included two straight-set wins over Italy’s Efomo Marco and Portugal’s Beatriz Monteiro.
FILE PHOTO: An unbeaten Thulasimathi entered the final after she won both of her group stage matches, which included two straight-set wins over Italy's Efomo Marco and Portugal's Beatriz Monteiro. | Photo Credit: Thulasimathi Murugesan/Instagram
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: An unbeaten Thulasimathi entered the final after she won both of her group stage matches, which included two straight-set wins over Italy’s Efomo Marco and Portugal’s Beatriz Monteiro. | Photo Credit: Thulasimathi Murugesan/Instagram

India’s Thulasimathi Murugesan won a silver medal after losing to China’s Xia Qui Yang 17-21, 10-21 in the women’s singles SU5 finals at the Paris Paralympics on Monday.

On the other hand, Manisha Ramadass defeated Denmark’s Cathrine Rosengren 21-12, 21-8 to clinch the bronze medal.

An unbeaten Thulasimathi entered the final after she won both of her group stage matches, which included two straight-set wins over Italy’s Efomo Marco and Portugal’s Beatriz Monteiro.

In the semifinals, she met compatriot Manisha. In the all-Indian clash, Thulasimathi once again showed her knack for winning in straight sets with a 21-15, 21-7 victory over her opponent.

Earlier in the year, Thulasimathi and her doubles partner Manasi Joshi clinched silver in the BWF World Para Badminton World Championships in Thailand.

