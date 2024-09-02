Paris 2024 Paralympics: Thulasimathi wins silver, Manisha bags bronze in women’s singles SU5

India’s Thulasimathi Murugesan won a silver medal after losing to China’s Xia Qui Yang 17-21, 10-21 in the women’s singles SU5 finals at the Paris Paralympics on Monday.

On the other hand, Manisha Ramadass defeated Denmark’s Cathrine Rosengren 21-12, 21-8 to clinch the bronze medal.

An unbeaten Thulasimathi entered the final after she won both of her group stage matches, which included two straight-set wins over Italy’s Efomo Marco and Portugal’s Beatriz Monteiro.

In the semifinals, she met compatriot Manisha. In the all-Indian clash, Thulasimathi once again showed her knack for winning in straight sets with a 21-15, 21-7 victory over her opponent.

Earlier in the year, Thulasimathi and her doubles partner Manasi Joshi clinched silver in the BWF World Para Badminton World Championships in Thailand.