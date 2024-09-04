MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Taipei Open: Karunakaran, Subramanian advance from round of 16; Three women shuttlers crash out in quarters

In another round of 16 contest, Kiran George won the first set against Indonesia’s Yohanes Saut Marcellyno but the latter fought back to win the contest 15-21, 21-8, 21-16.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 12:16 IST , Taipei - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File photo: India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakaran prevailed over Kantaphon Wangcharoen from Thailand in to reach the quarterfinals.
File photo: India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakaran prevailed over Kantaphon Wangcharoen from Thailand in to reach the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File photo: India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakaran prevailed over Kantaphon Wangcharoen from Thailand in to reach the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Sankar Subramanian reached the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Taipei Open badminton tournament but women’s singles players had to deal with disappointment here on Wednesday.

Karunakaran was made to work hard for a win but he eventually prevailed over Kantaphon Wangcharoen from Thailand 24-22, 23-21 to make the quarterfinals.

Subramanian also had to toil but the Indian shuttler got the better of his Finnish opponent Joakim Oldorff, winning his round of 16 match 21-12, 19-21, 21-11.

In another round of 16 men’s singles contest, Kiran George won the first set against Indonesia’s Yohanes Saut Marcellyno but the latter fought back to win the contest 15-21, 21-8, 21-16.

Meanwhile, Indian players had to deal with disappointment in women’s singles as three of them lost in the quarterfinals to crash out of the tournament.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Paralympics: Nithya Sre wins bronze medal in women’s singles SH6

Aakarshi Kashyap was defeated in straight sets 19-21, 18-21 by Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong while the world No 3 Tai Tzu Ying from Chinese Taipei brushed aside the challenge from Taniya Hemanth 21-11, 21-10 in a mere 27 minutes.

Anupama Upadhyaya began well when she won the first set against her Lauren Lam, but the American shuttler bounced back to win the next two and the contest 17-21, 21-19, 21-11.

Later on Wednesday, the Indian women’s doubles pair of Rituparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda will be in action against Hong Kong’s Lok Lok Lui and Hiu Yan Tsang while Rakshitha Ramaraj will take on Japan’s Asuka Takahashi in women’s singles quarterfinals.

Related Topics

Taipei Open /

Kiran George /

Aakarshi Kashyap /

Anupama Upadhyaya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Taipei Open: Karunakaran, Subramanian advance from round of 16; Three women shuttlers crash out in quarters
    PTI
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table: India breaks Tokyo Games tally with 20 medals, China leads with 53 golds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 7: Harvinder Singh, Bhavinaben Patel in action, Indian results, score
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: India A Predicted XI vs India B; full squad, list of players for Shubman Gill-led team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: India B Predicted XI vs India A; full squad, list of players for Abhimanyu Easwaran and Co.
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Taipei Open: Karunakaran, Subramanian advance from round of 16; Three women shuttlers crash out in quarters
    PTI
  2. Saina Nehwal reveals struggles with arthritis, to decide on retirement by end of year
    PTI
  3. Korea Open: China’s Lu Guangzu ends badminton title drought after beating Lee Chia-hao in final
    AFP
  4. Korea Open 2024: World number one Shi Yu Qi Shi dumped out in quarterfinals
    AFP
  5. Korea Open: India duo of Rutuparna-Swetaparna exits in opening round of women’s doubles
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Taipei Open: Karunakaran, Subramanian advance from round of 16; Three women shuttlers crash out in quarters
    PTI
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table: India breaks Tokyo Games tally with 20 medals, China leads with 53 golds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 7: Harvinder Singh, Bhavinaben Patel in action, Indian results, score
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: India A Predicted XI vs India B; full squad, list of players for Shubman Gill-led team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: India B Predicted XI vs India A; full squad, list of players for Abhimanyu Easwaran and Co.
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment