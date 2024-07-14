MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Full list of venues, sports taking place outside Paris

A total of 32 sports will be played in Olympics 2024 and plenty of the sporting action will be happening across the country like hockey, athletics, basketball, football to name a few.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 17:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Tourists watch the Eiffel Tower behind a security fence with a banner with the Olympic rings.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Tourists watch the Eiffel Tower behind a security fence with a banner with the Olympic rings. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Tourists watch the Eiffel Tower behind a security fence with a banner with the Olympic rings. | Photo Credit: AFP

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is all set to place from July 26 in Paris and 16 other cities across France.

The French capital will host the Olympics for the third time after 1900 and 1924 - the second city to host three Olympiads after London (1908, 1948, 2012).

A total of 32 sports will be played in Olympics 2024 and plenty of the sporting action will be happening across the country like Hockey, Athletics, Basketball, Football to name a few.

Here is the list of sports not taking place in Paris:

OLYMPIC VENUES OUTSIDE PARIS
Artistic Swimming - Aquatics Centre (Saint-Denis)
Athletics - Stade de France (Saint-Denis)
Basketball - Pierre Mauroy Stadium (Villeneuve-d’Ascq)
Canoe Slalom - Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium (Vaires-sur-Marne)
Canoe Sprint - Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium (Vaires-sur-Marne)
Cycling Mountain Bike - Elancourt Hill (Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines)
Cycling BMX Freestyle - Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines BMX Stadium (Montigny-le-Bretonneux)
Cycling Track - Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines Velodrome (Montigny-le-Bretonneux)
Equestrian - Chateau de Versailles (Versailles)
Football - Bordeaux Stadium (Bordeaux), Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium (Saint Etienne), La Beaujoire Stadium (Nantes), Lyon Stadium (Decines), Marseille Stadium (Marseille), Nice Stadium (Nice)
Golf - Golf National (Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines)
Handball - Pierre Mauroy Stadium (Villeneuve-d’Ascq)
Hockey - Yves-du-Manoir Stadium (Colombes)
Modern Pentathlon - Chateau de Versailles (Versailles)
Rowing - Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium (Vaires-sur-Marne)
Rugby Sevens - Stade de France (Saint-Denis)
Sailing - Marseille Marina (Marseille)
Shooting - Chateauroux Shooting Centre (Chateauroux)
Sport Climbing - Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue (Le Bourget)
Surfing - Teahupo’o, Tahiti (French Polynesia)
Swimming - Paris La Defense Arena (Nanterre)
Water Polo - Paris La Defense Arena (Nanterre)

