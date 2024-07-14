Paris 2024: Full list of venues, sports taking place outside Paris

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is all set to place from July 26 in Paris and 16 other cities across France.

The French capital will host the Olympics for the third time after 1900 and 1924 - the second city to host three Olympiads after London (1908, 1948, 2012).

A total of 32 sports will be played in Olympics 2024 and plenty of the sporting action will be happening across the country like Hockey, Athletics, Basketball, Football to name a few.

Here is the list of sports not taking place in Paris: