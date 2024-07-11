MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kenya’s Cherono gets seven-year ban for doping violation

Cherono had been provisionally suspended in July 2022 after testing positive for trimetazidine in an out-of-competition sample, and the AIU determined that the athlete did not have an exemption for the banned substance.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 09:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono (left).
FILE PHOTO: Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono (left). | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono (left). | Photo Credit: AP

Kenyan Lawrence Cherono has been handed a seven-year ban after the former Boston and Chicago marathon winner was found to have violated anti-doping regulations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday.

The AIU imposed a ban of four years for the violation together with another four-year ban for the tampering or attempted tampering of the doping control, but reduced the overall ban by one year due to admission and acceptance.

Cherono, 35, had been provisionally suspended in July 2022 after testing positive for trimetazidine in an out-of-competition sample, and the AIU determined that the athlete did not have an exemption for the banned substance.

The Kenyan told the AIU that he had been experiencing stomach problems and said a doctor had injected him with an unknown substance, but later gave a different explanation, blaming a mix-up with his wife’s medication.

The seven-year ban starts from July 16, 2022, the date of the original provisional suspension.

Related stories

Related Topics

Athletics Integrity Unit

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kenya’s Cherono gets seven-year ban for doping violation
    Reuters
  2. Copa America 2024: Alphonso Davies’ leg injury not severe, confirms Canada coach Marsch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty plays exhibition doubles match but happy to stay retired
    AP
  4. ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Atkinson steals spotlight in Anderson’s last game as England dominates West Indies at Lord’s
    AP
  5. ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Quietly confident Atkinson says debut was ‘more than I could have dreamt for’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Kenya’s Cherono gets seven-year ban for doping violation
    Reuters
  2. Lyles withdraws from Monaco Diamond League meeting ahead of Paris Olympics
    AFP
  3. Indian athletics team to train at three overseas sites for final Olympics preparation
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024: World 200m champion Shericka Jackson suffers apparent injury in race with Olympics on horizon
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA announces team for athletics, Athing Mu not included in relay pool
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kenya’s Cherono gets seven-year ban for doping violation
    Reuters
  2. Copa America 2024: Alphonso Davies’ leg injury not severe, confirms Canada coach Marsch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty plays exhibition doubles match but happy to stay retired
    AP
  4. ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Atkinson steals spotlight in Anderson’s last game as England dominates West Indies at Lord’s
    AP
  5. ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Quietly confident Atkinson says debut was ‘more than I could have dreamt for’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment