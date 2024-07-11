MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Alphonso Davies’ leg injury not severe, confirms Canada coach Marsch

Davies limped off in the 71st minute of Tuesday night’s 2-0 semifinal loss to Argentina after his right leg was caught in a clean challenge with Gonzalo Montiel.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 09:27 IST , TORONTO - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Alphonso Davies of Canada is challenged by Gonzalo Montiel of Argentina during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Alphonso Davies of Canada is challenged by Gonzalo Montiel of Argentina during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Alphonso Davies of Canada is challenged by Gonzalo Montiel of Argentina during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Alphonso Davies’ leg injury does not appear to be severe, and Canada coach Jesse Marsch left open the possibility his team’s top player could be available for Saturday’s Copa America third-place game.

Davies limped off in the 71st minute of Tuesday night’s 2-0 semifinal loss to Argentina after his right leg was caught in a clean challenge with Gonzalo Montiel.

Marsch said an X-ray was negative.

“Whether he’ll be available for Saturday night it’s too early to say,” Marsch said Wednesday.

Canada will play Uruguay or Colombia on Saturday, at Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Incredible strides,” Marsch said. “But there’s still a lot to do … We’re establishing things at some high levels but in order to be a real team that can hold up to the biggest moments and biggest matches, there’s more work to be done. But certainly, we’re on a good path.”

Davies, 23, plays as a left-back and winger for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga in Germany. He is also the captain of the Canadian national team.

ALSO READ: Copa America 2024 - Colombia beats Uruguay 1-0 and will face Lionel Messi and Argentina in final

While pleased with Canada’s performance in his first seven games as coach, Marsch said finishing must improve. He cited 14 “big chances missed” during the team’s first five games at the tournament.

“We have big talent and some great goal-scorers And I know we will continue to develop that, he said. “But the fact that we are getting big chances, the fact that we are still in the game, playing the way that we want to play, committing to all the things that we want, in the end, that’s what will lead us to be more effective, more efficient, clearer, to have more game control — all of those things.”

“So big credit after five weeks, against these opponents, for these guys to perform like this,” he added. “And even though we didn’t execute everything perfectly, clearly, clearly we’re on a good path. Clearly.”

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Canada /

Alphonso Davies /

Jesse Marsch

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kenya’s Cherono gets seven-year ban for doping violation
    Reuters
  2. Copa America 2024: Alphonso Davies’ leg injury not severe, confirms Canada coach Marsch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty plays exhibition doubles match but happy to stay retired
    AP
  4. ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Atkinson steals spotlight in Anderson’s last game as England dominates West Indies at Lord’s
    AP
  5. ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Quietly confident Atkinson says debut was ‘more than I could have dreamt for’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Alphonso Davies’ leg injury not severe, confirms Canada coach Marsch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Koeman proud after Netherlands comes close to final before losing to England
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: England showed character but hungry for more, says Southgate after reaching final
    Reuters
  4. Copa America 2024: Colombia creates national record by stretching unbeaten run to 28 games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Watkins ‘manifested’ winner against Netherlands in semifinal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kenya’s Cherono gets seven-year ban for doping violation
    Reuters
  2. Copa America 2024: Alphonso Davies’ leg injury not severe, confirms Canada coach Marsch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty plays exhibition doubles match but happy to stay retired
    AP
  4. ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Atkinson steals spotlight in Anderson’s last game as England dominates West Indies at Lord’s
    AP
  5. ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Quietly confident Atkinson says debut was ‘more than I could have dreamt for’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment