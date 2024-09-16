Serie A 2024-25: Conte hails Lukaku impact for Napoli after Cagliari win

Napoli coach Antonio Conte heaped praise on Romelu Lukaku for his performance in Sunday’s victory at Cagliari and said the striker was essential to the club’s hopes of success this season.

The Belgian joined Napoli after former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager Conte identified him as a key target in the transfer window.

He delivered a stand-out performance in the 4-0 victory at Cagliari, scoring once and providing two assists, which helped Napoli go top of the Serie A table.

“I have always said that I wanted Romelu at Inter Milan, had also requested him at Chelsea before he went to Manchester United, because he is an atypical striker,” Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

“He is extremely tall and physically strong, but also very good at sprinting forward. His condition is still nowhere near optimal, but he becomes fundamental for us.”

The 55-year-old Conte added that, despite the result, there was still room for improvement for Napoli.

“We started well, the interruption for the fireworks and objects thrown stalled our momentum, then we saw in the second half what we should’ve done better,” he said.

“We need to keep improving on the duels all over the field, keeping focused and concentrated, because that is what you require in Serie A.”

Conte dismissed suggestions that Napoli was ready to compete for the Scudetto, adding that he was still working on developing the team.

“I do feel that at the moment all teams are settling down still, as the transfer window closed late and we are all trying to find our shape,” Conte said.

“We’ve worked hard over the last two and a half months, we’ve got to put on the blinkers and keep pushing forward without looking at anyone else.”