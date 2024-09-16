MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2024-25: Conte hails Lukaku impact for Napoli after Cagliari win

Lukaku delivered a stand-out performance in the 4-0 victory at Cagliari, scoring once and providing two assists, which helped Napoli go top of the Serie A table.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 09:22 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Napoli’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A match between Napoli and Parma at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.
Napoli's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A match between Napoli and Parma at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples. | Photo Credit: AP
Napoli’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A match between Napoli and Parma at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples. | Photo Credit: AP

Napoli coach Antonio Conte heaped praise on Romelu Lukaku for his performance in Sunday’s victory at Cagliari and said the striker was essential to the club’s hopes of success this season.

The Belgian joined Napoli after former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager Conte identified him as a key target in the transfer window.

He delivered a stand-out performance in the 4-0 victory at Cagliari, scoring once and providing two assists, which helped Napoli go top of the Serie A table.

“I have always said that I wanted Romelu at Inter Milan, had also requested him at Chelsea before he went to Manchester United, because he is an atypical striker,” Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

“He is extremely tall and physically strong, but also very good at sprinting forward. His condition is still nowhere near optimal, but he becomes fundamental for us.”

The 55-year-old Conte added that, despite the result, there was still room for improvement for Napoli.

RELATED | Champion Inter drops to second after 1-1 draw at Monza; Napoli moves to summit with win

“We started well, the interruption for the fireworks and objects thrown stalled our momentum, then we saw in the second half what we should’ve done better,” he said.

“We need to keep improving on the duels all over the field, keeping focused and concentrated, because that is what you require in Serie A.”

Conte dismissed suggestions that Napoli was ready to compete for the Scudetto, adding that he was still working on developing the team.

“I do feel that at the moment all teams are settling down still, as the transfer window closed late and we are all trying to find our shape,” Conte said.

“We’ve worked hard over the last two and a half months, we’ve got to put on the blinkers and keep pushing forward without looking at anyone else.”

