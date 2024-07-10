MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: World 200m champion Shericka Jackson suffers apparent injury in race with Olympics on horizon

Jackson, the Jamaican standout, was in front and nearing the finish line when she suddenly shut it down and appeared to be in discomfort as she walked off the track.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 09:17 IST , SZEKESFEHERVAR, Hungary  - 1 MIN READ

AP
Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson reacts to an injury during the women’s 200m event at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Track and Field Hungarian Grand Prix in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, on Tuesday.
Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson reacts to an injury during the women’s 200m event at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Track and Field Hungarian Grand Prix in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson reacts to an injury during the women’s 200m event at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Track and Field Hungarian Grand Prix in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

World 200m champion and Olympic favorite Shericka Jackson pulled up with an apparent injury late in a race on Tuesday as part of the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix.

The Jamaican standout was in front and nearing the finish line when she suddenly shut it down. Jackson appeared to be in discomfort as she walked off the track in a race won by Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia. The Paris Games start later this month.

Jackson has the second-fastest time ever in the event. A message was left by The Associated Press with her agent.

READ | Paris Olympics: USA announces team for athletics, Athing Mu not included in relay pool

The Jamaicans are already missing Elaine Thompson-Herah for the Paris Games. The two-time reigning Olympic champion at 100 and 200 meters recently said she has a small tear in her Achilles tendon.

Jackson is responsible for three of the four fastest times ever run in the women’s 200. Her top time of 21.41 seconds was set on her way to winning gold at worlds last summer in Budapest, Hungary. She’s edging closer and closer to breaking the record held by Florence Griffith Joyner, who went 21.34 at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

Jackson, who turns 30 next week, also is expected to give American rival Sha’Carri Richardson a challenge in the 100.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Athletics /

Shericka Jackson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini pummels Navarro to book semifinal with Vekic
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: Koeman shrugs off Dutch travel disruption, says team is ready for semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Southgate defends reluctance to use his bench
    Reuters
  4. Copa America 2024: Messi says he is enjoying “last battles” for Argentina
    AFP
  5. WADA made reasonable decision in China doping case despite doubts of its own scientist, says probe
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Paris 2024: World 200m champion Shericka Jackson suffers apparent injury in race with Olympics on horizon
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA announces team for athletics, Athing Mu not included in relay pool
    AP
  3. Paris 2024: Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi ready to run at her 3rd Olympics
    AP
  4. Paris Diamond League: Duplantis misses world record but on track for Olympic title defence
    Reuters
  5. Paris Diamond League 2024: Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon improves her 1500m world record
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini pummels Navarro to book semifinal with Vekic
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: Koeman shrugs off Dutch travel disruption, says team is ready for semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Southgate defends reluctance to use his bench
    Reuters
  4. Copa America 2024: Messi says he is enjoying “last battles” for Argentina
    AFP
  5. WADA made reasonable decision in China doping case despite doubts of its own scientist, says probe
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment