Euro 2024: Koeman shrugs off Dutch travel disruption, says team is ready for semi-final

The Dutch were forced to abandon their plans to travel to Dortmund by train from their base at Wolfsburg, after the service was cancelled due to a blockage on the route, the Dutch Football Association said.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 08:46 IST , DORTMUND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman during training ahead of its semifinal clash against England in Euro 2024.
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman during training ahead of its semifinal clash against England in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman during training ahead of its semifinal clash against England in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman shrugged off the travel disruption faced by his squad on Tuesday and said the team was well rested ahead of Wednesday’s European Championship semi-final against England.

The Dutch were forced to abandon their plans to travel to Dortmund by train from their base at Wolfsburg, after the service was cancelled due to a blockage on the route, the Dutch Football Association said.

Instead, they flew to Dortmund, arriving at their hotel some four hours later than planned.

READ MORE | Netherlands vs England: Dutch hit by travel disruption ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal

“It was not a problem, we had a good rest this afternoon, we were on the plane for just 30 minutes, arrived at our hotel and we can have a good rest tonight,” Koeman said in an interview with UEFA after his scheduled pre-match press conference had to be cancelled because of the travel delay.

As for the clash against England, Koeman sounded a confident note.

“We know that there is really not much difference between the two teams, it’s really 50-50 in my opinion,” he said of the clash at the BVB Stadium. “But we will need the perfect game to win.”

“We know they have a lot of individual qualities but both teams are really strong and it will be a good fight,” he predicted.

READ MORE | Euro 2024: Southgate’s safety-first approach proves right, just enough

He reported that the squad had no injury concerns and were “physically strong” despite a swift turnaround from Saturday’s quarter-final win over Turkey in Berlin.

“England had to play extra time in their last game (against Switzerland) so maybe that could be a difference in the latter stages of the match. We are sharp, we are focused and we are looking forward to playing a good match against them,” he added.

Koeman said fan support would help their cause with reports of some 80,000 Dutch fans expected in Dortmund to watch at the stadium, or the nearby fan parks.

“Our country is close by. Let’s hope we can make them really happy by winning and going to the final on Sunday,” he said.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

