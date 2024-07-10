Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Why was the ESP v FRA semifinal match stopped briefly?

The Spain vs France Euro 2024 semifinal clash was paused by the referee around the 60th minute for a brief moment.

Th game was stopped because a fan invaded the pitch and intruded the game.

The invader ran onto the pitch dodging the officials and was running towards Kylian Mbappe but he was stopped before he could make it to the French captain and was escorted out of the pitch.

Spain was enjoying a lead of one goal thanks to first-half goals by Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo.

Lamine Yamal scored a stunning goal from outside the box to become the youngest ever goal scorer in Euros history.