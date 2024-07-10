As the Euro 2024 comes to close to its business end, Spain has made it into the final and in fine fashion.
Spain became the first team in Euros to win six games in a row and reach the final of the tournament.
Dani Olmo scored the winner against France in the semifinal and now leads the golden boot race with four goals.
Take a look at the top goal scorers, assist leaders and teams with most goals in Euro 2024 so far:
EURO 2024 TOP SCORERS
|Player
|Country
|Matches Played
|Goals
|Dani Olmo
|Spain
|6
|4
|Cody Gakpo
|Netherlands
|5
|3
|Georges Mikautadze
|Georgia
|4
|3
|Jamal Musiala
|Germany
|5
|3
|Ivan Schranz
|Slovakia
|4
|3
|Donyell Malen
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|Fabian Ruiz
|Spain
|4
|2
|Harry Kane
|England
|5
|2
|Jude Bellingham
|England
|5
|2
|Kai Havertz
|Germany
|5
|2
|Niklas Fullkrug
|Germany
|5
|2
|Merih Demiral
|Turkiye
|4
|2
|Razvan Marin
|Romania
|4
|2
EURO 2024 ASSIST LEADERS
|Player
|Country
|Matches Played
|Assists
|Lamine Yamal
|Spain
|5
|3
|Joshua Kimmich
|Germany
|5
|2
|Kylian Mbappe
France
|Arda Guler
|Turkey
|5
|2
|Xavi Simons
|Netherlands
|5
|2
|Dani Olmo
|Spain
|4
|2
|Fabian Ruiz
|Spain
|3
|2
|Michel Aebischer
|Switzerland
|4
|2
|Nathan Ake
|Netherlands
|4
|2
|Remo Frueler
|Switzerland
|4
|2
|Alexander Prass
|Austria
|4
|2
|Dennis Man
|Romania
|4
|2
|Ante Budimir
|Croatia
|3
|2
SEMIFINAL TEAMS WITH MOST GOALS
- Spain- 13 goalS
- Netherlands - 9 goals
- England - 5 goals
- France - 4 goals
