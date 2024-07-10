As the Euro 2024 comes to close to its business end, Spain has made it into the final and in fine fashion.

Spain became the first team in Euros to win six games in a row and reach the final of the tournament.

Dani Olmo scored the winner against France in the semifinal and now leads the golden boot race with four goals.

Take a look at the top goal scorers, assist leaders and teams with most goals in Euro 2024 so far:

EURO 2024 TOP SCORERS

Player Country Matches Played Goals Dani Olmo Spain 6 4 Cody Gakpo Netherlands 5 3 Georges Mikautadze Georgia 4 3 Jamal Musiala Germany 5 3 Ivan Schranz Slovakia 4 3 Donyell Malen Netherlands 3 2 Fabian Ruiz Spain 4 2 Harry Kane England 5 2 Jude Bellingham England 5 2 Kai Havertz Germany 5 2 Niklas Fullkrug Germany 5 2 Merih Demiral Turkiye 4 2 Razvan Marin Romania 4 2 Dani Olmo Spain 4 2

EURO 2024 ASSIST LEADERS

Player Country Matches Played Assists Lamine Yamal Spain 5 3 Joshua Kimmich Germany 5 2 Kylian Mbappe France Arda Guler Turkey 5 2 Xavi Simons Netherlands 5 2 Dani Olmo Spain 4 2 Fabian Ruiz Spain 3 2 Michel Aebischer Switzerland 4 2 Nathan Ake Netherlands 4 2 Remo Frueler Switzerland 4 2 Alexander Prass Austria 4 2 Dennis Man Romania 4 2 Ante Budimir Croatia 3 2

SEMIFINAL TEAMS WITH MOST GOALS